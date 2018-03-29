UP Govt To Introduce 'Ramji' As Middle Name Of BR Ambedkar In Official Records

The Uttar Pradesh Government on Thursday passed an order to officially introduce 'Ramji' as the middle name of Dr BR Ambedkar in all documents and records in the state.

The order was passed on the recommendation of Governor Ram Naik.

India's Dalit social reformer, whose full name is Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, is named as only BR Ambedkar in all official records.

Advertisement opens in new window

On October 13, 1935, Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar announced at the Depressed Classes Confer­ence in Yeola, in the Bombay Pre­s­idency: “I had the misfortune of being born with the stigma of an Untouchable. However, it is not my fault; but I will not die a Hindu, for this is in my power.” A few months later, in May 1936, he published Annihilation of Caste, a devastating cri­ti­que of Hinduism, focusing on its most distinguishing and dogmatic feature—caste.

Read Also: Whose Ambedkar Is He Anyway?

Towards the end of this address to the Hindus, whom he calls “the sick men of India”, he says: “This would probably be my last address to a Hindu audience on a subject vitally concerning the Hindus.” He then makes it abundantly clear that he is determined to quit Hinduism: “I am sorry, I will not be with you. I have decided to change. This is not the place for giving reasons. But even when I am gone out of your fold, I will watch your movement with active sympathy, and you will have my assistance for what it may be worth.”

Advertisement opens in new window

On October 14, 1956, a few months before he died, Ambedkar formally emb­raced Buddhism with an estimated half a million followers in Nagpur, a city that happens to be the headquarters of the ultra-right Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) that today, claims Ambedkar as its own.

(Inputs from ANI)