UP Govt To Install 221-Metre Bronze Statue Of Lord Ram In Ayodhya

A museum showcasing the history of Ram Janmabhoomi and related subjects will also be constructed.

Outlook Web Bureau 25 November 2018
UP CM Yogi Adityanath
File Photo
2018-11-25T08:40:11+0530

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath will install a 221-metre bronze statue of Lord Ram in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh Principal Secretary (Information) Avanish Awasthi said on Saturday.

Five firms gave a presentation before the chief minister.

While the height of the actual statue would be 151 metres, its overhead umbrella would be 20 metres while the pedestal would be 50 metres, he said.

A museum showcasing the history of Ram Janmabhoomi and related subjects will also be constructed.

"One idol (of Lord Ram) will be placed inside the temple for worshipping and another will be constructed outside the temple, for the latter idol, we will decide a place after discussion. We will ensure that everything is done in a manner that people's faith is also respected and Ayodhya gets the needed recognition," he had said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, had on October 31, inaugurated an imposing 182-metre statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the country's first home minister, in Gujarat.

(With inputs from agencies)

