20 September 2017 Last Updated at 5:12 pm National

UP Farmer Who Got One Paisa Waiver Will Get Rs.1 Lakh After Linking Account With Aadhaar: DM

Outlook Web Bureau
Representative Image
2017-09-20T17:14:17+0530

The Mathura farmer who had received a measly loan waiver of one paisa  would get his due waiver of Rs one lakh after he gets his functioning bank account linked with the Aadhaar card, said the District Magistrate.

The farmer,  Chiddi Singh, had the the Rs. 1 waiver as a defunct bank account of his had been automatically taken into consideration under an Uttar Pradesh government scheme.

District Magistrate Arvind Malappa Bangari said that while waiving the loan in first phase, only bank accounts linked with the Aadhaar card were taken into consideration.

According to the DM, Singh had opened an account with the Punjab National Bank in Govardhan in 2011. Due to irregularities, the account was "restructured" and a different account was opened with the bank, he said.

Since his first account was linked with the Aadhaar card, it was selected automatically. Since a loan of Rs 0.01 was shown on March 31, 2016, a waiver of 1 paise was given, he added.

"As the restructured account of Chiddi Singh shows loan of Rs 2,23,222 he will get the benefit of Rs one lakh after this account is linked to the Aadhaar card," Bangari said.  

Outlook Web Bureau Uttar Pradesh Agriculture: Farmers' National Reportage

