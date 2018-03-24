The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
24 March 2018 Last Updated at 5:06 pm National

UP Dy CM Mocks SP-BSP Alliance, Calls It 'Lathabandhan'

Outlook Web Bureau
UP Dy CM Mocks SP-BSP Alliance, Calls It 'Lathabandhan'
outlookindia.com
1970-01-01T05:30:00+0530

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma mocked the alliance of the SP and the BSP calling it "lathabandhan" (a tie-up to intimidate people), and saying the opposition in the state is finding itself politically unsafe and hence is in search of a scapegoat.

He said so far, Uttar Pradesh had the privilege of having the prime minister and the home minister as MP from the state, but now the finance minister too has joined the list.

In a photo-finish to the keenly watched Rajya Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh, the BJP yesterday took a sweet revenge on the opposition by ensuring victory of all its nine candidates, days after it lost two crucial seats in the Lok Sabha bypolls in the state.

The remaining seat went to the Samajwadi Party in the polls marred by cross-voting from both the sides, which led to the defeat of the BSP candidate in the prestigious battle of ballots, touted as a test for the new-found bonhomie between the parties headed by Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati.

"In fact, the alliance of is not based on any principle except on 'Modi Hatao, BJP Hatao' (Remove Modi and BJP)," Sharma said, and claimed that the recent elections in the northeast states and the Rajya Sabha polls yesterday have shown that the opposition's dreams are not going to come true in the near future.

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Uttar Pradesh BJP Samajwadi Party (SP) BSP National Reportage

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Akhilesh Yadav Cancels Jaya Bachchan's Victory Celebrations, BSP Indicates It Is Positive About SP Alliance Despite Candidate's Loss
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters