UP DGP Assures Security To Minorities, Says Hasn't Been Any Communal Riot In More Than A Year

Director General of Police (DGP) OP Singh said on Wednesday that not just Ayodhya but minorities are feeling safe in entire Uttar Pradesh as there has been no communal riot in the state in past one-and-a-half year.

DGP Singh made the remarks after a litigant in the Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi case, Iqbal Ansari, had reportedly said that Muslims were feeling unsafe in Ayodhya.

"Not only in Ayodhya, minorities are feeling safe in entire UP. In the past one-and-a-half year, there has not been any communal riot and wherever there was communal tension, it was contained timely," Singh told reporters in Lucknow.

The state police chief said, "I am not aware of what he has said. I have not seen

the video. I am surprised if someone is saying so. He can come and talk to me. I will direct local officials to give security to him."

He said he can assure people of the state that it was his responsibility to provide security to "23 crore people in the state" and he was committed to it.

"If anyone feels threatened, he can approach us or the local police. We will make

arrangements so that he does not feel unsafe," he said.

The DGP said that not only communal incidents, but the police in the state had cracked many heinous criminal cases on priority.

Earlier in the day, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) international vice president Champat Rai said that hindus have faith that the Supreme Court will rule in favour of construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, adding that he would organise a Dharm Sabha in Ayodhya and one lakh people would participate in it.

"People of the country should realise the sentiments of the Hindus. Struggle is on for past 500 years for construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya and now the wait is

unbearable," Rai said.

(With inputs from PTI)