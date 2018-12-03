UP Cop Among 2 Killed As Mob Targets Police Over Cow Slaughter

Violence rocked the Bulandshahr district in Uttar Pradesh on Monday that led to killing of a police officer and a civilian. This occurred soon after Hindu activists alleged that a cow had been slaughtered, police said.

One police inspector dead during a clash with people protesting against illegal slaughterhouses in Bulandshahr pic.twitter.com/Ugts7FDtsI — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 3, 2018

As per the police a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted to probe the matter and submit a report to the Uttar Pradesh government at the earliest.

Additional Director General of Police Anand Kumar said the station house officer of Syana, Subodh Kumar Singh, was attacked and injured critically as Hindu activists brought the alleged carcass of the cow on to the road, jammed traffic and stoned police personnel.

The police officer and some constables were rushed to a medical facility where he was declared dead, District Magistrate Anuj Jha said.

In the police firing that followed, a youth, Sumit Anand, was shot. He succumbed to the gunshot wounds in a hospital.

Senior police officials have reached the crime scene to ensure that the tension abates.

(IANS)