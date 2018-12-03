﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  UP Cop Among 2 Killed As Mob Targets Police Over Cow Slaughter

UP Cop Among 2 Killed As Mob Targets Police Over Cow Slaughter

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted to probe the matter and submit a report to the Uttar Pradesh government at the earliest, an official spokesman said.

Outlook Web Bureau 03 December 2018
UP Cop Among 2 Killed As Mob Targets Police Over Cow Slaughter
Twitter
UP Cop Among 2 Killed As Mob Targets Police Over Cow Slaughter
outlookindia.com
2018-12-03T18:51:18+0530
Related Stories

Violence rocked the Bulandshahr district in Uttar Pradesh on Monday that led to killing of a police officer and a civilian. This occurred soon after Hindu activists alleged that a cow had been slaughtered, police said.

As per the police a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted to probe the matter and submit a report to the Uttar Pradesh government at the earliest. 

Additional Director General of Police Anand Kumar said the station house officer of Syana, Subodh Kumar Singh, was attacked and injured critically as Hindu activists brought the alleged carcass of the cow on to the road, jammed traffic and stoned police personnel.

The police officer and some constables were rushed to a medical facility where he was declared dead, District Magistrate Anuj Jha said.

In the police firing that followed, a youth, Sumit Anand, was shot. He succumbed to the gunshot wounds in a hospital.

Senior police officials have reached the crime scene to ensure that the tension abates.

(IANS)

 

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Uttar Pradesh Crime National
  • Comments (1)

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Abhijit Iyer-Mitra Writes To Odisha Chief Secretary Seeking Release From Jail
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters