The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
05 January 2018 Last Updated at 2:22 pm Society

UP: Coach Booked For Allegedly Attempting To Rape Minor Athletes

Superintendent of Police (city) Rohit Sajwan today said, a case under the POCSO Act and for committing rape has been registered against the absconding coach Sahibe Alam.
Outlook Web Bureau
UP: Coach Booked For Allegedly Attempting To Rape Minor Athletes
Illustration
UP: Coach Booked For Allegedly Attempting To Rape Minor Athletes
outlookindia.com
2018-01-05T14:24:39+0530

A coach has been booked on charges of rape and also under the POSCO Act for allegedly attempting to rape two minor women athletes.

Superintendent of Police (city) Rohit Sajwan today said, a case under the POCSO Act and for committing rape has been registered against the absconding coach Sahibe Alam.

According to police, a woman athlete alleged that Alam had molested her and attempted to rape her during a tournament in Meeraganj. When the athlete resisted, the coach started harassing her.

Advertisement opens in new window

Another woman athlete also complained that during the monsoon marathon held in Nainital last month, Alam first showed porn films and then tried to rape her.

After returning from Nainital, the athlete narrated her plight to family members.

After this family members of both athletes lodged a complaint against the coach, and on the orders of SSP Bareilly Jogendra Kumar, a case under the POCSO Act and for committing rape was registered against the coach, police said.

(PTI)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Uttar Pradesh POSCO Rape Society Reportage

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Prime Accused In The Bhima-Koregaon Violence, Sambhaji Bhide, Alleges Conspiracy, Demands Investigation
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters