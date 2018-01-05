UP: Coach Booked For Allegedly Attempting To Rape Minor Athletes

A coach has been booked on charges of rape and also under the POSCO Act for allegedly attempting to rape two minor women athletes.

Superintendent of Police (city) Rohit Sajwan today said, a case under the POCSO Act and for committing rape has been registered against the absconding coach Sahibe Alam.

According to police, a woman athlete alleged that Alam had molested her and attempted to rape her during a tournament in Meeraganj. When the athlete resisted, the coach started harassing her.

Another woman athlete also complained that during the monsoon marathon held in Nainital last month, Alam first showed porn films and then tried to rape her.

After returning from Nainital, the athlete narrated her plight to family members.

After this family members of both athletes lodged a complaint against the coach, and on the orders of SSP Bareilly Jogendra Kumar, a case under the POCSO Act and for committing rape was registered against the coach, police said.

(PTI)