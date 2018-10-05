Ensure Safety Of Kashmiri Students: J&K Governor Asks UP CM After Clash At Sharda University

﻿
J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik has sought the intervention of the UP Chief Minister to ensure that the Kashmiri students are provided a safe environment.

Outlook Web Bureau 05 October 2018
File Photo
outlookindia.com
2018-10-05T14:13:23+0530

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Friday asked UP Chief Minister  Yogi Adityanath to ensure safety and security of Kashmiri students at all educational institutions in the state.

The governor spoke to Adityanath a day after a Kashmiri student was beaten up at Sharda University in Greater Noida.

A Kashmiri student, Ahtisham Bilal, was beaten up by a group of students at Sharda University following a brawl between a group of Afghan and Indian students on Thursday.

His friends alleged that Bilal, a first-year student of Medical Imaging Technology, was beaten up for sole reason that he is a Kashmiri.

An official spokesperson said Adityanath has promised strict diciplinary action on the incident.

He said the Chief Minister also informed the Governor that an inquiry has been ordered into the incident and assured that all measures would be taken to ensure the safety of Kashmiri students so that they can continue their studies in a safe environment.

 

