The Website
14 December 2017 Last Updated at 3:51 pm National

UP Assembly: Opposition Stages Walkout Over Poor Law And Order, Attacks On Journalists And Corruption

Outlook Web Bureau
File Photo
outlookindia.com
1970-01-01T05:30:00+0530

The Uttar Pradesh Assembly today witnessed dramatic scenes as the Opposition staged a walkout during the zero hour raising slogans on poor law and order, attacks on journalists and corruption.

Sloganeering and walkout marred the Zero Hour with the determined Opposition trooping into the Well of the House carrying banners and placards.

Despite requests of Speaker Hriday Narain Dixit, Congress and Samajwadi Party legislators trooped into the Well as the Zero Hour began, shouting slogans for the rollback of a recent power tariff hike, among others.

The BSP members, who did not leave their seats, later staged a walkout protesting the government's stand on various issues.

The protesting MLAs led by Congress Legislature Party leader Ajay Kumar Lallu continued shouting slogans for over half-an-hour while the Speaker completed the business on agenda amid pandemonium, and adjourned the house for the day.

They raised slogans on issues of poor law and order situation, attacks on journalists and corruption.

In the meantime, the speaker also took up an adjournment notice of the Lalji Verma (BSP) on power tariff hike and the parliamentary affairs minister Suresh Khanna gave details of what the government has done on this front and remarked that tariff would have to be paid if power was used.

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Yogi Adityanath Uttar Pradesh Assembly National Reportage

