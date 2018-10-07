﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  UP: 24-year-old Woman Gang Raped, Case Registered

A 24-year-old woman was allegedly threatened and raped by 3 men in Budhana town of Uttar Pradesh.

Outlook Web Bureau 07 October 2018
2018-10-07T10:13:07+0530

A 24-year-old woman was allegedly raped by three men in Budhana town of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place Saturday when the woman, who was waiting for a bus to return to her village, was given a lift by the three accused, who took her to a forest area and raped her, Station House Office (SHO), Budhana, Jai Bhagwan said.

On the basis of a complaint from the woman, a case was registered against the three accused who were absconding, he said, adding that the victim was sent for a medical examination.

According to the complaint lodged by the victim, she had come to Budhana from her village, Phugana, and was given a lift by the three men on their motorcycle on her way back.

After forcibly taking her to the forest area, the three men took turns to rape her and threatened her with dire consequences if she narrated her ordeal to anyone, she stated in the complaint.

PTI

