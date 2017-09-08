Centre Promulgates Unique No-Fly List, Proposes Ban For Unruly Passengers From 3 Months To A Lifetime

The government has issued guidelines for creating a ‘unique’ non-fly list for unruly air passengers and revised the rules to ban such passengers for a period ranging from three months to a lifetime depending on the level of offence.

This is for the first time in the history of civil aviation that a no-fly list is being set up to address the issues pertaining to civil aviation safety. The move comes after of some incidents of rogue behaviour of passengers, including one involving Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad who allegedly hit an Air India staffer with a slipper for not getting a business class seat. He had a business class ticket but he had to travel the economy class because the flight was an all-economy one.

The no-fly list will be provided by airlines and maintained by Directorate General of Civil Aviation.

Relevant security agencies would keep a check on the behaviour of passengers and there are three levels of offences.

Level 1: Unruly behavior (verbal)- It could lead to a ban up to 3 months.

Level 2: Physical violence- This offence could lead to a ban between 3 to 6 months.

Level 3: Life-threatening behavior- “Minimum period of 2 yrs or more without limit”

The Airline has the right to immediately ban the unruly passenger and the process of judiciating the ban will be completed in the next 30 days by an internal committee.

In case the Internal Committee fails to take a decision in 30 days, passenger will be free to fly

As per the IATA, in 2015, there were 10,854 reported cases of unruly behaviour by the passengers across airlines worldwide, which translate into one incident for every 1,205 flights.

Airline has to intimate the decision of Internal Committee to Passenger. The No-fly list will have two components‒ Unruly passengers banned by airlines and list provided by MHA for persons perceived to be national security risk. Ban to be twice the period of previous ban in case of subsequent offence.

Aggrieved persons (other than persons identified as security threat by MHA) may appeal within 60 days from the date of issue of orderto the Appellate Committee constituted by Ministry of Civil Aviation comprising retired Judge of a High Court of India as Chairman andMembers from passengers association/consumer association/retired officer of Consumer Dispute Redressal Forum and airlines.