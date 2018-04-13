Unnao Rape Case: Accused BJP MLA Detained By CBI

The CBI has registered three separate cases related to alleged rape of a woman by BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, who was detained by the agency in the early hours today for questioning, officials said today.

Sources said Sengar's questioning is going on at the CBI office in Lucknow.

The officials said three separate cases have been registered into the alleged rape and incidents following it.

Embarrassed by the rape allegations against its own law maker, the Yogi Adityanath government had referred the cases registered by his state police to the CBI.

A notification was issued by the Personnel Ministry last night following a request for a CBI probe by the Uttar Pradesh government, an official said.

After getting the reference, the agency swung into action and picked up the Banagarmau MLA at around 5 am from his residence for questioning, the officials said.

The case came into the limelight after the victim tried to immolate herself on Sunday outside Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's residence, alleging police inaction against Sengar.

The victim's father died in judicial custody almost a week after he was reportedly thrashed by the MLA's brother and others.

A purported video of the girl's father before his death has also gone viral and was aired by several TV news channels.

In the video, he alleged that he was mercilessly beaten up, including with rifle butts, by the MLA's brother and others in the presence of police.

(PTI)