United Nations Issues Special Diwali Stamp, India Says Thank You

The United Nations Postal Administration issued a special event sheet on October 19 to commemorate the festival of Diwali.

07 November 2018
The special Diwali stamp issued by the postal service of the United Nations Organisation.
India on Wednesday thanked the UN Postal Administration for issuing special postal stamps to commemorate Diwali, the Indian festival of lights.

The United Nations Postal Administration issued a special event sheet on October 19 to commemorate the festival of Diwali.

"The struggle between Good & Evil happens everyday @UN. Thank you @UNStamps for portraying our common quest for the triumph of Good over Evil in your 1st set of Diwali stamps on the occasion of the auspicious Festival of Lights," India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Syed Akbaruddin tweeted.

The sheet in the denomination of USD 1.15 contains ten stamps and tabs featuring festive lights and the symbolic lamps known as diyas.

The background of the sheet features the United Nations Headquarters building illuminated with the message of "Happy Diwali" to celebrate the spirit of the festival.

"Diwali, also known as Deepawali is the joyous and popular festival of lights, which is celebrated in India and by followers of many faiths across the world," the UN agency had said in its description accompanying information about the stamps.

During the celebration clay lamps known as diyas are lit to signify the victory of good over evil. The festival also symbolises the start of a New year for many communities, it said.

The United States Postal Service (USPS) had in October 2016 launched a commemorative stamp in honour of the festival of Diwali.

The USPS Diwali stamp became a reality after seven-years long efforts and advocacy by the Indian-American community and several Congressional resolutions by influential American lawmakers such as Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney.

