Unite CBI And RBI First: Former Gujarat CM To Modi On Statue Of Unity

Former Gujarat Chief Minister Shankersinh Vaghela on Monday dubbed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Statue of Unity' project as a "marketing gimmick" and asked him to first unite the CBI and the RBI.
The Prime Minister is slated to unveil 182-metre tallest statue in the world, Statue of Unity' (SoU), at Kevadia in Narmada district on the birth anniversary of Sardar Patel on Wednesday.
When the internal fighting among the top brass of leading institutions like the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has emerged into the public, the Prime Minister should deal with this crisis first and then speak of unity, Vaghela said.
"Which unity are you talking about?" the former BJP leader asked while talking to reporters here. "First unite the CBI, the RBI. Unite for saving the downfall of Indian rupee, unite for bringing down fuel prices," he said.
"When you are talking about Sardar, release the jailed Patidar youth," Vaghela asserted, referring to Alpesh Kathiriya, a close associate of firebrand Patidar leader Hardik Patel, who is in jail on sedition charges. Patel also faces similar charges.
The former Gujarat Chief Minister said: "There can be no comparison between the simplicity and austerity of the Iron Man of India, Sardar Patel, and the construction and the motive behind the State of Unity. The project is of around Rs 3,000 crore, a sheer wastage and unproductive expense of public money when Gujarat is laden with a public debt of Rs 2,50,000 crore."
Vaghela, who was credited with building the BJP in Gujarat with Narendra Modi in tow in the late 80s and early 90s, asked: "Why the sudden love for Sardar whose very name you did not like once?"
Vaghela recalled the time when he was the Chief Minister and during an event on the naming of the Ahmedabad airport as the Sardar Patel International Airport, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) members dressed in black and waving black flags had vehemently opposed the naming in front of then Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda.
"One shouldn't have the impression that these people love Sardar... This is just using his name to market themselves. They make a hue and cry of injustice meted out to the Iron Man. When I met Maniben, Sardar Patel's daughter, she said there was never any injustice to Sardar. He didn't even have the aspirations to be the PM. Which injustice are you talking about?" asked Vaghela.
"I challenge these people to show me one instance of injustice to the great man," he said.
Vaghela said: "I see the unveiling of the Statue of Unity as a desperate attempt by the BJP to gain political mileage and nothing else. They are losing public support. Not a single work was done by this government in four-and-half years for the common man.
"Tribals are unhappy, farmers are committing suicides... The government should listen to them," he added.
"The UPA government allotted around Rs 15 to 17 crore for the Sardar Patel memorial near Ahmedabad airport. Has Modi even visited the place once? After UPA, what have you done for it if you love Sardar so much?" Vaghela asked.
(IANS)
Unite CBI And RBI First: Former Gujarat CM To Modi On Statue Of Unity
"Why the sudden love for Sardar whose very name you did not like once? This is just using his name to market themselves," he said.
Former Gujarat Chief Minister Shankersinh Vaghela on Monday dubbed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Statue of Unity' project as a "marketing gimmick" and asked him to first unite the CBI and the RBI.
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- Trump Can’t Attend India's Republic Day Parade, White House Confirms
- RBI Guv Finally Defending Bank From 'Mr 56': Rahul Gandhi
- As SC Refuses Early Hearing For Ayodhya, Sangh Parivar Groups Demand Ordinance From Govt
- Here's All You Need To Know About Political Crisis In Sri Lanka
- Yes, Sabarimala Is In Peril, But Not The Way You Think
- DDLJ Deserves A Sentimental Farewell, Not A Laborious Run For Records
- If Metro Rail Can Meet Safety Standards, Why Can't Indian Railways?
- Modi Govt Beware! Unlike USA, Indian Elections Are Fought Over Negative Issues
- BJP's 'Win' In Kashmir Valley Will Be Remembered For Wrong Reasons
- Rail Apps: When A Train Ticket Examiner Left Passengers Speechless
- Durga Puja In Calcutta A Parable Of Life
- 4th ODI: Ruthless India Thrash Windies By Record 224 Runs, Take 2-1 Lead
- Sri Lankan Political Crisis: Arjuna Ranatunga Arrested Over Shooting
- With No Likely Survivors In Indonesia Air Crash, Here Are 10 Other Tragic Air Crashes In The Country's History
- India, Japan Sign $ 75 Billion Currency Swap Agreement, Agree To Hold 2+2 Talks
- SC Adjourns Hearing On Ayodhya Case Till January
- Amit Shah Pledges To Offer Prayers At Sabarimala Temple During Annual Pilgrim Season
- 'What's Your Gotra, Type Of Janeu You Wear?' Sambit Patra Asks Rahul Gandhi
- Have You Done Plastic Surgery On Your Brain Too: Tanushree Dutta To Rakhi Sawant
MOST VIEWED
MOST COMMENTED
- Have You Done Plastic Surgery On Your Brain Too: Tanushree Dutta To Rakhi Sawant On Rape Allegations
- 'What's Your Gotra, Type Of Janeu You Wear?' Sambit Patra Asks Rahul Gandhi
- Delhi HC Takes Suo-Motu Cognisance, Initiates Criminal Contempt Against S Gurumurthy
- All 189 Aboard Crashed Indonesian Plane 'Likely Dead', Says Rescue Authority
Post a Comment