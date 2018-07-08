Minister Giriraj Singh Visits Family Of Man Accused In Bihar Communal Clashes

Minister Giriraj Singh on Sunday paid a visit to the family of a man accused in Nawada clashes that took places earlier this year.

In March, tension had gripped Bihar after communal clashes hit several parts of the state including Bhagalpur, Aurangabad and Nawada following vandalisation of an idol.

After meeting the family Singh was of the view that the accused have always remained calm at the time of crises in the region. He also urged the administration to conduct a thorough investigation in the matter and called for speedy justice at the earliest.

"They have always helped in maintaining peace in all situations. How can you call them rioters? The administration should see if they really incited violence," said Giriraj Singh.

In the past, Giriraj Singh has accused Bihar government of having a mindset of suppressing Hindus for communal harmony.

"It is very saddening to see that the government feels that communal harmony will be there only if they suppress Hindus. I request the State government and the society to let go of this kind of attitude," Singh had said.

(ANI)