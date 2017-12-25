Union Minister Anant Kumar Hegde Says 'Secular People Don't Know Their Parental Blood'

Union Minister of State for Employment and Skill development Anantkumar Hegde kicked up a fresh controversy on Sunday when he asked "secular people" to identify themselves with their religion.
Describing seculars as "people who don't have an identity of their parental blood", the minister went to an extent of proposing changes in the Constitution to do away with the idea of "secularism."
Addressing a gathering organised by the Brahmana Yuva Parishat in Karnataka's Koppal district, Hegde said that "We are here to change the Constitution," reported The Hindu.
"Those claiming to be secular and progressive do not have an identity of their parents and their blood. One will get self-respect through such identity," the paper quoted him as saying. "I will be happy if someone identifies as Muslim, Christian, Brahmin, Lingayat or Hindu. But trouble will arise if they say they are secular."
He also questioned the intellect of the progressive class and said that "the progressive thinkers do not know about history, tradition and culture." He also said that 'Manu Smriti' has become outdated and at present its 'Ambedkar smriti' that's been talked about.
His comments immediately drew sharp criticism from all the fronts. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah slammed his remark and referred to it as "disrespectful towards the Constitution". "I do not want to stoop to his level. We know our language and culture. He is a Union minister, but spits venom," The New Indian Express quoted him as saying.
Members of the Students’ Federation of India staged a protest in Koppal condemning the comments.
A five-time BJP MP from Uttara Kannada constituency, Hegde is not new to controversy. Earlier this year he was barred from travelling to Delhi for over six months after he was accused of assaulting doctors at a private hospital in his hometown of Sirsi.
Hegde is also an accused in a hate speech case, under Section 295 A of the IPC, for allegedly making inflammatory statements about Islam at a press conference in Sirsi town on February 28, 2016. Charges are set to be framed in the case on October 19.
Responding to a question on a number of Muslim youths from Bhatkal town in his constituency being arrested on terrorism charges, Hegde was reported to have said: “As long as there is Islam in this world, there will be terrorism. Until we eradicate Islam from the world, we will not be able to eliminate terrorism from the world’’. He was reported to have called Islam a “ticking bomb’’.
M. S. Golwalkar while addressing the students of the School of Social Science of Gujarat University on 17th December’ 1960, said –I
Today experiments in cross-breeding are made only on animals. But the courage to make such experiments on human beings is not shown even by the so-called modern scientist of today. If some human cross-breeding is seen today it is the result not of scientific experiments but of carnal lust. Now let us see the experiments our ancestors made in this sphere. In an effort to better the human species through cross-breeding the Namboodri Brahamanas of the North were settled in Kerala and a rule was laid down that the eldest son of a Namboodri family could marry only the daughter of Vaishya, Kashtriya or Shudra communities of Kerala. Another still more courageous rule was that the first off-spring of a married woman of any class must be fathered by a Namboodri Brahman and then she could beget children by her husband. Today this experiment will be called adultery but it was not so, as it was limited to the first child.
[M. S. Golwalkar cited in Organizer, January 2, 1961, p. 5.]
No wonder; if one decides to place their individual intellectualism, conscience and rationality as unconditional mortgage to these racist, anti-women and anti-egalitarian views, such bonded mentally uneducated indeed fails to overcome or desert the sermons of lumtic visions.