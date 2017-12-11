The Website
11 December 2017 Last Updated at 11:30 am National News Analysis

Unidentified Body Of African National Found Lying On Pavement In Delhi

The cause of the death is unknown.
Outlook Web Bureau
An unidentified body of an African national was recovered on Monday morning around 7:40 am on Mehrauli-Gurgaon road in Delhi.

The age of the man is said to be around 35-40 years, whose body was found lying on the pavement. There were no external injury marks found on the body, according to the Deputy Commissioner of Police, South Delhi, Romil Baaniya.

The cause of the death is unknown.

While efforts are being made to identify him, an intimation has been sent to African Embassies. Meanwhile, the body has been sent to mortuary. A post-mortem will be conducted later to ascertain cause of death jurisdiction is of PS Mehrauli, the DCP added.

More details awaited.

