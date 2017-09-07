The Website
﻿
07 September 2017 National

Under-17 Indian Cricketer Drowns In Swimming Pool In Sri Lanka

Monath Sona Narendra, a resident of Gujarat, was part of the 19-member team who has gone to the Island nation to play an under-17 tournament.

Representative image

A 12-year-old cricketer, part of a visiting Indian team, has died after drowning in a swimming pool in Sri Lanka.

Monath Sona Narendra, a resident of Gujarat, was part of the 19-member team who has gone to the Island nation to play an under-17 tournament.

Narendra drowned on Tuesday afternoon while he was swimming in the pool of a resort in Pamunugama on the west coast of Sri Lanka.

He was rushed to the Pamunugama hospital where he breathed his last, police said. His body was later moved to the Ragama hospital for a post-mortem.

According to reports, the boy and two others had gone to the pool against the orders of the team management. Their game had been affected by rain and the boys were asked to stay in their hotel rooms.



