The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
30 December 2017 Last Updated at 10:43 am Society News Analysis

Unable To Pay Medical Fees, National Karate Champion Struggles With Cancer

Outlook Web Bureau
Unable To Pay Medical Fees, National Karate Champion Struggles With Cancer
Representational Image
Unable To Pay Medical Fees, National Karate Champion Struggles With Cancer
outlookindia.com
2017-12-30T11:01:29+0530

A four-time karate national gold medal winner, who is diagnosed with cancer, is running out of fund for her medical treatment.

Hailing from Ludhiana, Priyanka, a karate and taekwondo champion and a black belt, is fighting a losing battle against the fatal disease leukemia (blood cancer) as she have insufficient funds left to continue her treatment.

The winner of four national gold medals in karate and seven state golds has sought financial aid for her treatment.

Priyanka said, "I am fighting this battle against cancer but soon I'll be fine; I don't fear anything.We are poor and don't have adequate funds for treatment, please help whoever can."

The three-time state gold medallist in taekwondo, Priyanaka is the second youngest amongst seven sisters.

Priyanka's mother works at a factory to earn the living and her father, who is an alcoholic has not contributed a penny for her treatment. The burden of all the seven sisters is on her mother who is running out of funds now.

ANI

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Punjab Sports Health- Medicine- Fitness Society News Analysis

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Apex Body of Sadhus Releases 2nd List of 'Fake Babas', Names Virendra Dev Dixit After Ashram Scandal
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters