Ukranian Ambassador Asks Man To Take Selfie, Man Robs Him Of iPhone Later

The Ukranian ambassador to India, Igor Polikha, was robbed of his iPhone in New Delhi on Wednesday while he was trying to click a picture of the Red Fort.

A report in Jagran says that Polikha was trying to take a picture of the Red Fort from the Anguri Bagh Temple when a youth snatched the phone and fled.

Advertisement opens in new window

Polikha resides in the Ukranian Embassy in Vasant Vihar, and he is reportedly fond of photography. After a morning walk on Wednesday morning, he reportedly left for the Red Fort along with a driver but no security. The report says the driver stayed near the car while Polikha went to the Anguri Bagh Temple nearby to get a shot of the fort.

The report says the Polikha noticed someone and asked him to take a selfie with him. The ambassador then is said to have resumed taking pictures of the fort when the man snatched the phone and ran away. Polikha reportedly tried to run after the youth but he escaped. A case has been registered at the Lal Quila Police Station and the police are said to have identified the youth based on CCTV footage.

The police have also reportedly questioned close to 100 youths at the police station.