UK High Court Denies Bail To Nirav Modi

The UK High Court said there is substantial ground to believe that Nirav Modi will fail to surrender.

Outlook Web Bureau 12 June 2019
File Photo
The UK High Court on Wednesday denied bail to fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi, who is fighting his extradition from Britain to India in the nearly USD 2 billion Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud and money laundering case.

Judge Ingrid Simler at the Royal Courts of Justice said that there are substantial grounds to believe that Modi will fail to surrender.

Moreover, the judge felt that there could be interference with the witnesses and obstruction of justice.

Earlier, Modi's legal team presented arguments in an attempt to persuade the judge to overturn the Westminster Magistrates’ Court ruling to deny bail during three previous attempts, for fear that the 48-year-old would fail to surrender.

Modi's bail plea has been rejected for the fourth time. He has already been denied bail at three previous attempts at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in London, as the judge ruled there was "substantial risk" that he would fail to surrender and deemed the bail security offered as insufficient.

He was arrested by uniformed Scotland Yard officers on an extradition warrant from a Metro Bank branch in central London on March 19 and has been in prison since.

India is seeking the diamond merchant's extradition to make him face the law of the land for allegedly committing economic offences like fraud and money laundering.

(With inputs from PTI)

