UIDAI Official Website For Admins Of Aadhar Database Down After Reports Of Data Breach

The Unique Identification Authority of India’s (UIDAI) official website for the admins of the Aadhaar database has been down following reports of data breach on the portal.

The website, https://portal.uidai.gov.in has been showing the message, ‘This site can’t be reached,’ after reports of data breach on the portal.

The UIDAI has been on the defensive ever since an investigation by The Tribune newspaper revealed that details of Aadhaar is easily accessible, that too just by paying Rs 500.

The UIDAI had denied the report, terming it as a case of "misreporting" and assured that there has not been any data breach. "The Aadhaar data, including biometric information, are fully safe and secure," it had said.

However, its portal going down has raised further doubts about the whole process.

According to the Tribune investigation, its reporter purchased a service by anonymous sellers on WhatsApp and paid Rs 500 via Paytm to an agent of the group running a racket. The agent then created a “gateway” for the reporter and gave a login ID and password, thus giving unrestricted access to details, including name, address, postal code (PIN), photo, phone number and email, of more than 1 billion Aadhaar numbers submitted to the UIDAI (Unique Identification Authority of India), the Aadhaar issuing body.

According to the newspaper, their team paid another Rs 300, for which the agent provided “software” that could facilitate the printing of the Aadhaar card after entering the Aadhaar number of any individual.