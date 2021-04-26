UEFA Investigating Milan Star Ibrahimovic Over Alleged 'Financial Interest In Betting Company'

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is being investigated by UEFA for "an alleged financial interest in a betting company", European football's governing body has confirmed. (More Football News)

Earlier this month, Swedish publication Aftonbladet claimed Ibrahimovic was potentially in breach of FIFA regulations due to apparent involvement in the Maltese gambling company Bethard.

It was claimed that a business Ibrahimovic owns holds 10 per cent of Bethard's shares, making it their fourth-largest shareholder.

Ibrahimovic's association with Bethard was nothing new, as the former Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain star became their global ambassador in 2018.

But the Aftonbladet report was the first time allegations of a more substantial involvement were brought to light and now UEFA is taking the claims seriously.

A statement issued by UEFA read: "In accordance with Article 31(4) of the UEFA Disciplinary Regulations (DR), a UEFA Ethics and Disciplinary Inspector has today been appointed to conduct a disciplinary investigation regarding a potential violation of the UEFA Disciplinary Regulations by Mr. Zlatan Ibrahimovic for having an alleged financial interest in a betting company.

"Further information regarding this matter will be made available in due course."

FIFA's ethics code prohibits the involvement in betting enterprises for players, officials, referees and intermediaries.

It says: "They are forbidden from participating in, either directly or indirectly, betting, gambling, lotteries or similar events or transactions related to football matches or competitions and/or any related football activities.

"They shall not have any interests, either directly or indirectly (through or in conjunction with third parties), in entities, companies, organisations, etc. that promote, broker, arrange or conduct betting, gambling, lotteries or similar events or transactions connected with football matches and competitions;

"'Interests' include gaining any possible advantage for the persons bound by the Code themselves and/or related parties."

If found guilty, Ibrahimovic, 39, faces a ban from all football-related activity for up to three years.

