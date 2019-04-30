﻿
Spurs, in their first European semi-final in 57 years, are without injured Harry Kane and suspended Son Heung-min for the first-leg against Ajax at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Outlook Web Bureau 30 April 2019
Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino, right and assistant manager Jesus Perez during a training session at Enfield Training Ground, London ahead of Champions League semi match against Ajax.
AP Photo
2019-04-30T21:59:08+0530

A depleted Tottenham Hotspur will host Ajax in the first leg of the first semi-final of UEFA Champions League 2018-19.

Spurs, in their first European semi-final in 57 years, are without injured Harry Kane and suspended Son Heung-min for the first-leg at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. They are the only one of the four semi-finalists in this year's Champions League never to have won the competition or played in the finals.

The team reached this stage after a stunning away-goals victory over Manchester City in the quarter-finals.

Ajax, four-time champions, have reached the semi-finals of for the first time in 22 years. They have conquered defending champions Real Madrid and Juventus en route to the semis. And area confident lot.

All you need to know about the match:

Date: May 1, 2019
Time: 12:30 AM IST. (Tuesday night)
Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London
Live Telecast: Sony Ten Sports Network
Live Streaming: Sony Liv, Jio TV

Prediction: Tottenham 1 - 2 Ajax. Spurs, without Son Heung-Min and Harry Kane, are not the best side. They will play a beautiful game and try to match Ajax. But the Dutch side will have a narrow win in England.

Likely XIs

Tottenham (3-4-2-1): Lloris; Alderweireld, Sanchez, Vertonghen; Trippier, Sissoko, Wanyama, Rose; Eriksen, Alli; Moura
Ajax (4-3-3): Onana; Mazraoui, Ligt, Blind, Tagliafico; Beek, Jong, Schone; Ziyech, Tadic, Neres

