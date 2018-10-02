UEFA Champions League: Interesting Numbers Ahead Of Second Round Tuesday Matches

Some of the world's greatest footballers will be seen in action when the UEFA Champions League returns for the second round matches on Tuesday.

There will be two matches on Tuesday, featuring two title contenders In Manchester City and Juventus.

We look at some interesting numbers:

Hoffenheim vs Manchester City at Wirsol Rhein-Neckar Arena, Sinsheim, Germany. Kick-off time 10:25 PM IST

- This will be their first-ever meeting, but City have played German opponents in Europe 13 times before (W5, D2, L6).

- Pep Guardiola has lost five of his last six Champions League games.

- This will be Hoffenheim's 10th European match, and have won only once, against Istanbul Basaksehir, and lost five times.

- Over 2.5 goals have been scored in Hoffenheim's three previous Champions League games (including qualifying).

- Interestingly, over 2.5 goals have also been scored in each of City's last six Champions League games.

Juventus vs Young Boys at Allianz Stadium, Turin. Kick-off time 10:25 PM IST.

- Juventus are unbeaten in all competitions this season, winning all eight matches so far.

- Juventus have lost just one of their last ten Champions League matches (W6, D3, L1).

- Juventus have not lost any of their last 18 home games in the group stages.

- Juventus have scored first in eight of their last nine matches, including pre-season International Champions Cup matches.

- After Cristiano Ronaldo's red card on matchday one, Juventus have now seen 26 players sent off in the Champions League – more than any other club in the competition's history.

- Seven of Young Boys’ last eight matches have produced over 2.5 goals.