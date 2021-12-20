Advertisement
Tuesday, Dec 21, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home

UAPA Tribunal Seeks Stand Of Zakir Naik's IRF In Proceedings Concerning Unlawful Association Status

The Centre had emphasised that the statements and speeches made by Naik were objectionable, subversive, promoted hatred amongst different religious groups and inspired the youth of a particular religion in India and abroad to commit terrorist acts.

UAPA Tribunal Seeks Stand Of Zakir Naik's IRF In Proceedings Concerning Unlawful Association Status
Zakir Naik, Indian Islamic televangelist and preacher. | PTI Photo

Trending

UAPA Tribunal Seeks Stand Of Zakir Naik's IRF In Proceedings Concerning Unlawful Association Status
outlookindia.com
2021-12-20T23:01:41+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 20 Dec 2021, Updated: 20 Dec 2021 11:01 pm

A Tribunal under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) on Monday sought the stand of Zakir Naik's Islamic Research Foundation (IRF) in proceedings to consider the Centre's decision to declare it as an unlawful association.

The one-member Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Tribunal, comprising Delhi High Court Chief Justice D N Patel, issued notice during the proceedings after hearing Solicitor General Tushar Mehta who represented the central government.

On November 15, the Centre had declared IRF as an unlawful association for five years, saying that it has been indulging in activities that are prejudicial to the security of the country and have the potential of disturbing peace and communal harmony and disrupting the secular fabric of the country.

Related Stories

Omicron: 6 Airports Where Flyers From 'At Risk' Nations Would Need To Pre-Book RT-PCR Tests

“The Central Government is of the opinion that the IRF and its members, particularly, the founder and President of the IRF, Dr Zakir Abdul Karim Naik alias Dr Zakir Naik, has been encouraging and aiding its followers to promote or attempt to promote, on grounds of religion, disharmony or feelings of enmity, hatred or ill-will between different religious communities and groups which are prejudicial to the integrity and security of the country,” said Ministry of Home Affair in its notification.

The Centre had emphasised that the statements and speeches made by Naik were objectionable, subversive, promoted hatred amongst different religious groups and inspired the youth of a particular religion in India and abroad to commit terrorist acts. The Centre maintained that if the unlawful activities of the IRF were not curbed and controlled immediately, it would continue its subversive activities and re-organise its absconding activists, create communal disharmony, propagate anti-national sentiments, escalate secessionism by supporting militancy and undertake activities that are prejudicial to the sovereignty, integrity and security of the country.

From the Magazine

Poverty Porn: Making Heroes Out Of People Just Struggling To Survive

Poverty In Bihar: Government Numbers Hide Real Story

How Caste Equations Continue To Shape Bihar’s Economic Fortunes

A Trafficked Woman, A Young Hotel Cleaner: Poverty’s Children Of Kishanganj

Street Diary | A Rickshaw-puller’s Take On Life And Lockdown

“In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-sections (1) and (3) of section 3 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (37 of 1967), the Central Government hereby declares the Islamic Research Foundation (IRF) as an unlawful association and directs that this notification shall, subject to any order that may be made under section 4 of the said Act, have effect for a period of five years from the date of its publication in the Official Gazette,” the Centre had stated.

Pursuant to section 5(1) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, the Centre had, on December 13, constituted the tribunal “for the purpose of adjudicating whether or not there is sufficient cause for declaring the Islamic Research Foundation as an unlawful association”. IRF was declared as an unlawful association in November 2016 and the same was confirmed by a UAPA tribunal in May 2017. The duration of this ban ended on November 16, 2021.

-With PTI Inputs

Tags

Outlook Web Desk New Delhi
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Ashes 2021-22, 2nd Test: Australia Beat England By 275 Runs, Take 2-0 Lead

Ashes 2021-22, 2nd Test: Australia Beat England By 275 Runs, Take 2-0 Lead

The Iceman Cometh

The Iceman Cometh

Silicon Valley Pride

Silicon Valley Pride

Advertisement

More from

Read More from Outlook

Delimitation Commission Proposes 6 Additional Seats For Jammu, 1 For Kashmir | Political Parties 'Shocked'

Delimitation Commission Proposes 6 Additional Seats For Jammu, 1 For Kashmir | Political Parties 'Shocked'

Naseer Ganai / The Delimitation Commission on Jammu and Kashmir has proposed six additional assembly seats for Jammu region and one for Kashmir while reserving 16 constituencies for SC/ST.

Explainer | What Is Delimitation? What Does It Mean For Jammu And Kashmir

Explainer | What Is Delimitation? What Does It Mean For Jammu And Kashmir

Outlook Web Desk / Delimitation is defined as “the act or process of fixing limits or boundaries of territorial constituencies in a country or a province having a legislative body.” What does it mean for J&K? We explain.

Omicron Scare: SA Vs IND Cricket Series Behind Closed Doors

Omicron Scare: SA Vs IND Cricket Series Behind Closed Doors

Jayanta Oinam / The South Africa vs India cricket series is taking place amid the rising threat of COVID-19.

Omicron Scare: Top Immunologists Explain Why Vaccines Fail To Stop New Variant's Spread

Omicron Scare: Top Immunologists Explain Why Vaccines Fail To Stop New Variant's Spread

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / Experts opine that Covid vaccines have been developed from the original strain of Coronavirus and help produce an antibody only against the original strains.

Advertisement