01 October 2017 Last Updated at 5:26 pm International

UAE Starts Collection Of 'Sin' Taxes On Tobacco Products, Energy Drinks And Soft Drinks

Beginning on Sunday, tobacco and energy drinks will be taxed at 100 per cent and soft drinks at 50 per cent. Shoppers could be seen stocking up the day before.
Outlook Web Bureau
Representative image
2017-10-01T17:28:21+0530

The United Arab Emirates has begun collecting new "sin" taxes on tobacco products, energy drinks and soft drinks.

Beginning on Sunday, tobacco and energy drinks will be taxed at 100 per cent and soft drinks at 50 per cent. Shoppers could be seen stocking up the day before.

The new tax push comes as the UAE and other oil-rich Gulf nations have struggled with low global energy prices. The UAE will start collecting a 5-per cent value-added tax on certain goods in January.

All six members of the Gulf Cooperation Council have agreed to begin collecting so-called VAT taxes, though others may begin later than January.

