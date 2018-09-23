Two TDP Leaders Shot Dead By Maoists In Andhra Pradesh

In a daring attack, Maoist on Sunday shot dead two Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam district.

According to agency reports, MLA Kidari Sarveswara Rao and former MLA Siveri Soma were shot from point-blank range in Araku. Both Rao and Soma had received threats from Maoists in the past.

"We are investigating what exactly happened but at one point, the Maoists opened fire indiscriminately against the duo. Eye-witnesses said that the most of the Maoists in the group were women," said an official.

Rao and Soma were attending a programme when they were attacked near Thutangi village, about 125 km from Visakhapatnam.

Rao was elected from the reserved constituency (Scheduled Tribes) of Araku on YSR Congress Party ticket in the 2014 elections, defeating Soma of the TDP. Two years later, Rao joined TDP.