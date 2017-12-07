Two Soldiers Killed In An Attack Along LoC, Report Says Pakistan Army Targeted Soldiers

Two Army jawans were killed on Wednesday as Pakistani troops ambushed a patrol party along the Line of Control(LoC) in Keran sector of Kashmir, Army said.

A patrol party of the Army was ambushed and fired upon by Pakistani troops, resulting in killing of two soldiers, an army official said.

He said further details of the incident were awaited.

The official did not elaborate as to whether the Pakistani troops had crossed the LoC to carry out the attack or opened fire from the territory under their control on the other side. (PTI)