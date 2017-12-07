The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
12 July 2017 Last Updated at 5:15 pm National

Two Soldiers Killed In An Attack Along LoC, Report Says Pakistan Army Targeted Soldiers

Outlook Web Bureau
Two Soldiers Killed In An Attack Along LoC, Report Says Pakistan Army Targeted Soldiers
Representative Image

Two Army jawans were killed on Wednesday as Pakistani troops ambushed a patrol party along the Line of Control(LoC) in Keran sector of Kashmir, Army said.

A patrol party of the Army was ambushed and fired upon by Pakistani troops, resulting in killing of two soldiers, an army official said.

He said further details of the incident were awaited.

The official did not elaborate as to whether the Pakistani troops had crossed the LoC to carry out the attack or opened fire from the territory under their control on the other side. (PTI)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Mehbooba Mufti J&K: Jammu & Kashmir Terrorism National News Analysis
Next Story : While The Ruling Class Flaunts A Smiling Face For The Top Post, Being Dalit Is A Curse For Most Others In This Country
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau

Post a Comment

You are not logged in, please Log in or Register
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters