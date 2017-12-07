Two Soldiers Killed In An Attack Along LoC, Report Says Pakistan Army Targeted Soldiers
Two Army jawans were killed on Wednesday as Pakistani troops ambushed a patrol party along the Line of Control(LoC) in Keran sector of Kashmir, Army said.
A patrol party of the Army was ambushed and fired upon by Pakistani troops, resulting in killing of two soldiers, an army official said.
He said further details of the incident were awaited.
The official did not elaborate as to whether the Pakistani troops had crossed the LoC to carry out the attack or opened fire from the territory under their control on the other side. (PTI)
READ MORE IN:
Next Story : While The Ruling Class Flaunts A Smiling Face For The Top Post, Being Dalit Is A Curse For Most Others In This Country
Download the Outlook Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
THE LATEST ISSUE
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- Five-Judge Bench To Decide On Aadhar Issues
- Shah, Modi Are Scared My Father, Me: Tejashwi
- Amarnath Attack: Hunt on For LeT Commander Abu Ismail
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
Post a Comment