Two Security Personnel Injured In Ongoing Shopian Encounter

Two security personnel were injured in the ongoing encounter between security forces and militants in Shopian's Badigam area.

The encounter broke out after the security were carrying out combing and search operation in the area.

Jammu & Kashmir: We appealed to them (terrorists) to surrender but continuous firing from inside is underway, cannot confirm the number of terrorists yet- Shailendra Mishra, SSP, Shopian on encounter underway between security forces and terrorists in Badigam pic.twitter.com/yqr8hBYbvr Advertisement opens in new window — ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2018

Further details are awaited.

Earlier on Saturday, three militants were killed and three security personnel were injured in an encounter that took place in Chattabal area of Srinagar. (ANI)