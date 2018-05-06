The Website
﻿
06 May 2018 National

Two Security Personnel Injured In Ongoing Shopian Encounter

The encounter broke out after the security were carrying out combing and search operation in the area.
Two Security Personnel Injured In Ongoing Shopian Encounter
Two Security Personnel Injured In Ongoing Shopian Encounter
2018-05-06T10:30:58+0530

Two security personnel were injured in the ongoing encounter between security forces and militants in Shopian's Badigam area.

The encounter broke out after the security were carrying out combing and search operation in the area.

 

Further details are awaited.

Earlier on Saturday, three militants were killed and three security personnel were injured in an encounter that took place in Chattabal area of Srinagar. (ANI)

