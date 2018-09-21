﻿
Two Security Guards Of PNB Killed In A Bank Robbery Bid In Noida: Police

The incident took place early in the morning on Friday when the guards were on duty at the Punjab National Bank's Circle Office branch in Sector 1, according to police.

Outlook Web Bureau 21 September 2018
Visuals outside the Punjab National Bank in Sector 1 branch in Noida, UP.
Courtesy: Twitter/ANI
2018-09-21T14:10:59+0530

Unidentified assailants killed two private security guards on Friday in a loot attempt of a Punjab National Bank (PNB) branch in Noida city, police said.

The incident took place early in the morning when the guards were on duty at the PNB's Circle Office branch in Sector 1, they said.

"It appears that the two security guards were hit on their head by sharp objects which led to their death," Circle Officer, City 1st, Avneesh Kumar told PTI.

"No robbery has been reported although the crime appears to be a robbery attempt at the bank," he said.

The deceased have been identified as Mudrika Prasad, around 50, and Mukesh, around 35, according to a police official.

The bodies have been sent for post mortem, said the official from Sector 20 police station, which is probing the matter.

An investigation is underway to identify the culprits, Kumar said. 

Phone calls for response to the PNB branch concerned went unanswered till the time the report was filed.

PTI

Post a Comment


