04 September 2017

Two Militants Killed During Encounter With Security Forces In Kashmir's Baramulla

Acting on specific intelligence inputs about the presence of militants in Check-e-Brath area of Sopore, security forces launched a cordon and search operation (CASO) there, a police official said.
Outlook Web Bureau
Representative image
2017-09-04T11:39:15+0530

Security forces killed two militants during an encounter in Sopore township of north Kashmir's Baramulla district on Monday, the police said.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs about the presence of militants in Check-e-Brath area of Sopore, security forces launched a cordon and search operation (CASO) there, a police official said.

He said as the forces were conducting the search operation, the militants fired upon them.

The forces retaliated, resulting in an encounter in which two militants were killed, the official said.

He said the identity and group affiliation of the slain militants is being ascertained.

