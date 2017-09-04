Two Men Set Themselves Ablaze After Officer Demands Bribe In Telangana

Two men allegedly tried to self-immolate in front of the office of Manakondur legislator in Timmapur on Sunday evening to protest against the demand for bribe made by the village revenue officer.

The officer was allegedly demanding bribe for inclusion of their names in list of beneficiaries to be distributed land free of cost, police said.

Mankali Srinivas(27) and Yalala Parsharamulu (26) of Gudem village of Bejjenki mandal in Siddipet district were expecting allotment of land under free land distribution by the Government.

However, the officer of Gudem village allegedly demanded bribe for inclusion of their names in the beneficiaries list, said police.

Vexed with the attitude of the officer, they tried to meet Manakondur legislator Rasamai Balakishan but he was not in his office at that time. The enraged youth then poured petrol and set themselves ablaze, said police.

The villagers shifted them to hospital.

"Srinivas has sustained 60 per cent burn injuries whereas Parsharamulu got 40 per cent," doctors treating them said.

Meanwhile, Telangana Finance Minister Etela Rajender has directed officials to conduct an enquiry into the incident of suicide attempt by two youths.

Etela visited the Government hospital, where the youths were under treatment.