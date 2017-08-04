The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
04 August 2017 Last Updated at 12:50 pm National

Two Friends Dead After Falling Into Amboli Valley In Maharashtra, Video Goes Viral

The bodies were spotted down in the valley, but were yet to be recovered as heavy rain, water cascading down the hill and mist made the operation difficult.
Outlook Web Bureau
Two Friends Dead After Falling Into Amboli Valley In Maharashtra, Video Goes Viral
Video grab
Two Friends Dead After Falling Into Amboli Valley In Maharashtra, Video Goes Viral
outlookindia.com
2017-08-04T12:52:04+0530

Two revellers reportedly died after falling into a 2,000 feet deep valley in Amboli Ghat in Sindhudurg district of Maharashtra.

A video of their fall has gone viral on social media, even as their bodies are yet to be recovered.

The incident took place at Kawale Saad Point in Amboli Ghat, a popular picnic point, on August 1, police said.

Advertisement opens in new window

"Imran Garadi (26) and Pratap Rathod (21), who were part of a group of seven, fell into the valley. Their bodies are yet to be recovered," said Sunil Dhanawade, Senior Police Inspector of Sawantwadi police station.

The victims and their friends worked at a poultry farm in Kolhapur, he said.

While others left the Kawale Saad Point after spending some time, Garadi and Rathod lingered back. When they didn't join the group, their friends approached Sawantwadi police.

Police found out about the mishap from local people and shopkeepers, and roped in trekkers of Hill Riders Group to search for the duo.

The bodies were spotted down in the valley, but were yet to be recovered as heavy rain, water cascading down the hill and mist made the operation difficult, the officer said.

The video which is circulating on social media shows the two men, bottles in hand, climbing the fence around the edge of the valley and backtracking once or twice. Then the two are seen standing on the edge, beyond the fence, and slipping down.

(PTI)

1 2 3 4 5 4 /5 - (9 Votes)
READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Mumbai Maharashtra Online Movies/Videos National Reportage
Next Story : Bajaj’s Budget Car, Qute – Launching Or Not?
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau

Post a Comment

You are not logged in, please Log in or Register
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters