28 December 2017 Last Updated at 11:08 am National News Analysis

Two Cops Suspended For Leading Prime Minister Modi’s Convoy Onto Wrong Route

Modi's cavalcade travelled from Amity University campus to the Botanical Garden helipad.
Outlook Web Bureau
2017-12-28T11:10:22+0530

Two Noida policemen were suspended on Wednesday for taking a wrong turn while leading Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s cavalcade on Christmas Day.

The Prime Minister was on his way to inaugurate Delhi Metro's Magenta Line. Sub-inspector Dilip Singh and constable Jaipal, who lead in an anti-demolition vehicle, took a turn that was not in the planned route and led the PM and his security onto Noida Expressway chock-a-block with traffic, reported The Times Of India.

Though the security personnel managed to clear up the stretch in time to prevent the cavalcade from slowing down, the convoy remained on the expressway for 2 minutes before it turned back into its original route.

Modi's cavalcade travelled from Amity University campus to the Botanical Garden helipad. As many as 5,155 security personnel were deployed across the city.

Uttar Pradesh Chief minister Yogi Aditya Nath, who was also present along with the PM, has directed the police to launch an investigation into the matter.

Outlook Web Bureau Yogi Adityanath Narendra Modi Uttar Pradesh Noida Security Prime Minister of India Police & Security Forces National News Analysis

