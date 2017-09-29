Two Class 3 Girl Students Molested By Sweeper In Gurgaon School

Days after the murder of an 8-year-old kid inside the washroom of Ryan International School, another incident of molestation has come to light in another private school in Gurgaon.

The incident took place inside the school washroom where two class 3 girl students were allegedly molested by a sweeper. The accused identified as 33-year-old Suresh Kumar, has been arrested by the police, reported Hindustan Times.

The matter came to light after the girls revealed about the incident during a counselling session. On receiving the complaint, the school authorities checked the CCTV footage in which they found the accused trying to hug and molest the victims.

Action was taken against the accused after the school principal registered a complaint with the police.

On September 16, Gurgaon Deputy Commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh had directed the management and representatives of all private schools in the city to ensure adequate safety and security, including in transportation, as per CBSE guidelines, following the brutal murder of the school boy.

In the meeting which was attended by more than 100 parents along with 250 schoolteachers from across the city, Singh urged them to partner in the implementation of all applicable safety laws and be prepared to deal with any emergencies in future.

"After the gruesome murder of class 2 student in Ryan International School, we must take proactive steps to ensure compliance with the norms and also make sure that the school management is held accountable for any trouble inside any school," the DC said.

On September 8, Pradyuman Thakur, a student of Class 2 in Ryan International School of Bhondsi campus, was found in a pool of blood inside the school washroom with a slit throat.

He declared brought dead by the doctors at a private hospital. It is alleged that Pradyuman was allegedly molested by the bus conductor before being slashed with a knife.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has extended the stay on the arrest of the owners of Ryan International School, Augustine Pinto, his wife Grace Pinto and son and CEO Ryan Pinto, till October 7, says a report by India Today.