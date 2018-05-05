The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
05 May 2018 Last Updated at 9:23 am National

Two Civilians Abducted, Shot Dead By LeT Militants In J&K

The bodies were found by the locals near a mosque at Raheem Dar Mohalla, Shahgund, the official said.
Outlook Web Bureau
Two Civilians Abducted, Shot Dead By LeT Militants In J&K
Representative Image
Two Civilians Abducted, Shot Dead By LeT Militants In J&K
outlookindia.com
2018-05-05T09:25:05+0530

Two persons were abducted and later shot dead allegedly by Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militants in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said today.

Militants barged into the houses of Ghulam Hassan Dar alias Hassan Rassa and Bashir Ahmad Dar - both residents of Gulshan Mohalla, Shahgund Hajin in north Kashmir's Bandipora district -- last night and abducted them, a police official said.

"At about 3:30 am today, the militants shot both of them dead," he said.

Advertisement opens in new window

The bodies were found by the locals near a mosque at Raheem Dar Mohalla, Shahgund, the official said.

Hassan (45) was reportedly an uncle of Ahmed (26) -- a driver by profession.

"Preliminary investigation suggests the involvement of outlawed terror outfit LeT in the incident," the official said.

"A case has been registered and investigations taken up," he said.

(PTI)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau J&K: Jammu & Kashmir Separatism/Militancy/Insurgency Lashkar-e-Taiba National Reportage

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Tamil Nadu CM Announces Train Fare, Rs 1000 Aid For Students Appearing For NEET Exam
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters