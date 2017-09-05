The Website
05 September 2017

Is The Gun Mightier Than The Pen? Murder Of Journo Gauri Lankesh Raises Question On Freedom Of Dissent

Lankesh, who had been critical of Hindutva politics, had raised her voice against it in her weekly Gauri 'Lankesh Patrike,' a Kannada tabloid.
Outlook Web Bureau
The murder of senior journalist Gauri Lankesh barely two hours ago by unidentified assailants have left many pondering over the right to dissent, a right most vehemently advocated by the late journo, a vocal critic of the right-wing.  

Gauri Lankesh today succumbed to injuries caused by three bullet wounds when unidentified men shot her seven times at close range in Rajarajeswari Nagar (in the suburbs) around 8.00 p.m. 

Lankesh, who had been critical of Hindutva politics, had raised her voice against it in her weekly Gauri 'Lankesh Patrike,' a Kannada tabloid. 

Her fearless and outspoken journalistic demeanour got her convicted of defamation last year when Dharwad MP Pralhad Joshi and BJP leader Umesh Dushi had individually filed defamation cases objecting to a report against BJP leaders published by her in her periodical on January 23, 2008.

Her sudden death has now left many in mourning but wondering if there will be any justice. 





Gauri Lankesh Bengaluru Murder Journalists

