Is The Gun Mightier Than The Pen? Murder Of Journo Gauri Lankesh Raises Question On Freedom Of Dissent

The murder of senior journalist Gauri Lankesh barely two hours ago by unidentified assailants have left many pondering over the right to dissent, a right most vehemently advocated by the late journo, a vocal critic of the right-wing.

Gauri Lankesh today succumbed to injuries caused by three bullet wounds when unidentified men shot her seven times at close range in Rajarajeswari Nagar (in the suburbs) around 8.00 p.m.

Lankesh, who had been critical of Hindutva politics, had raised her voice against it in her weekly Gauri 'Lankesh Patrike,' a Kannada tabloid.

Her fearless and outspoken journalistic demeanour got her convicted of defamation last year when Dharwad MP Pralhad Joshi and BJP leader Umesh Dushi had individually filed defamation cases objecting to a report against BJP leaders published by her in her periodical on January 23, 2008.

Her sudden death has now left many in mourning but wondering if there will be any justice.

Shocked to learn abt murder of tall progressive force & senior journalist Gauri Lankesh. Such cold blooded acts deserve highest condemnation — CM of Karnataka (@CMofKarnataka) September 5, 2017





Gauri Lankesh may have had died deferences with some Hindu groups , who challenged her legally !



Pansare, Kalburgi and now Gauri Lankesh!

Same pattern: shot by masked men

Same motive: Silence voices of dissent?

Same forces? https://t.co/CYrOMeuTgX — Yogendra Yadav (@_YogendraYadav) September 5, 2017





Shocking & tragic! Brave journalist Gauri Lankesh who exposed the BJP has been shot dead in her home in Bangalore!https://t.co/bBl9wnHZJA — Prashant Bhushan (@pbhushan1) September 5, 2017





The cold-blooded murder of Gauri Lankesh is reprehensible. Dabholkar, Pansare, Kalburgi - such murderous violence has an eerie pattern. https://t.co/4m0fBtMa4F — Sitaram Yechury (@SitaramYechury) September 5, 2017





Murder of Gauri Lankesh is an assault on free journalism Every Indian should condemn it in strong possible words — Rajeev Shukla (@ShuklaRajiv) September 5, 2017





Killing of #GauriLankesh is not only tragic but terribly scary as well. Mere dissent or disagreement as a brave journalist cost her life. — S lrfan Habib (@irfhabib) September 5, 2017





Absolutely shocked to learn about the murder of renowned journalist Gauri Lankesh. I have no words to condemn this heinous crime. — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) September 5, 2017



