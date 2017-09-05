Is The Gun Mightier Than The Pen? Murder Of Journo Gauri Lankesh Raises Question On Freedom Of Dissent

The murder of senior journalist Gauri Lankesh barely two hours ago by unidentified assailants have left many pondering over the right to dissent, a right most vehemently advocated by the late journo, a vocal critic of the right-wing.
Gauri Lankesh today succumbed to injuries caused by three bullet wounds when unidentified men shot her seven times at close range in Rajarajeswari Nagar (in the suburbs) around 8.00 p.m.
Lankesh, who had been critical of Hindutva politics, had raised her voice against it in her weekly Gauri 'Lankesh Patrike,' a Kannada tabloid.
Her fearless and outspoken journalistic demeanour got her convicted of defamation last year when Dharwad MP Pralhad Joshi and BJP leader Umesh Dushi had individually filed defamation cases objecting to a report against BJP leaders published by her in her periodical on January 23, 2008.
Her sudden death has now left many in mourning but wondering if there will be any justice.
Shocked to learn abt murder of tall progressive force & senior journalist Gauri Lankesh. Such cold blooded acts deserve highest condemnation— CM of Karnataka (@CMofKarnataka) September 5, 2017
Gauri Lankesh may have had died deferences with some Hindu groups , who challenged her legally !
Her killing seems a bigger conspiracyAdvertisement opens in new window— Pawan Durani (@PawanDurani) September 5, 2017
Pansare, Kalburgi and now Gauri Lankesh!— Yogendra Yadav (@_YogendraYadav) September 5, 2017
Same pattern: shot by masked men
Same motive: Silence voices of dissent?
Same forces? https://t.co/CYrOMeuTgX
Shocking & tragic! Brave journalist Gauri Lankesh who exposed the BJP has been shot dead in her home in Bangalore!https://t.co/bBl9wnHZJA— Prashant Bhushan (@pbhushan1) September 5, 2017
The cold-blooded murder of Gauri Lankesh is reprehensible. Dabholkar, Pansare, Kalburgi - such murderous violence has an eerie pattern. https://t.co/4m0fBtMa4F— Sitaram Yechury (@SitaramYechury) September 5, 2017
Murder of Gauri Lankesh is an assault on free journalism Every Indian should condemn it in strong possible words— Rajeev Shukla (@ShuklaRajiv) September 5, 2017
Killing of #GauriLankesh is not only tragic but terribly scary as well. Mere dissent or disagreement as a brave journalist cost her life.Advertisement opens in new window— S lrfan Habib (@irfhabib) September 5, 2017
Absolutely shocked to learn about the murder of renowned journalist Gauri Lankesh. I have no words to condemn this heinous crime.— Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) September 5, 2017
