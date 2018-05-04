Twitter Urges Users To Change 'Unmasked' Passwords

Twitter on Friday urged users to change their passwords, which were unintentionally "unmasked" internally by a software bug.

The social media site said it found no sign that hackers accessed the exposed data, but advised users to change their passwords to be safe.

An official statement from Twitter stressed that the mishap did not expose its 330 million users to any security breach.

"We recently found a bug that stored passwords unmasked in an internal log. We fixed the bug and have no indication of a breach or misuse by anyone," the statement read.

Even though the bug was fixed, the company suggested taking the precautionary measure, "Out of an abundance of caution, we ask that you consider changing your password on all services where you've used this password."

The company said that they are "implementing plans to prevent this bug from happening again."

