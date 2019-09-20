After 46 Days Of Silence, First Tweet From Mehbooba Mufti's Twitter Comes From Her Daughter

The Twitter account of PDP leader and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti came alive on Friday after almost one and a half month.

The former CM had stopped tweeting after she was detained by the J&K administration following the Centre’s move to abrogate special status of the state.

The first tweet after 46 days on Friday from Mehbooba Mufti’s account was posted by her daughter Sana Iltija Mufti, who said she will be operating the account now on her mother’s behalf.

Ms Mehbooba Mufti, former Chief Minister J&K to whom this twitter handle belongs has been detained since 5th August 2019 without access to the account. This handle is now operated by myself, Iltija daughter of Ms Mufti with due authorisation. — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) September 20, 2019

In another tweet, Iltija posted a letter addressed to Home Secretary of Government of India and Home Secretary of J&K. The letter seeks response from the two offices, on behalf of Mufti, about the number of people, including children, detained across the state since August 5.

I, Iltija emailed the Home Secretary of GOI & Home Secretary of J&K on 18th September seeking certain information for my mother, Ms Mufti. I am still awaiting a response. ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂ» pic.twitter.com/ZtjFodUMEV — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) September 20, 2019

