The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
16 May 2018 Last Updated at 1:59 pm National

Here's How Twitterati Take Jibe At Rahul Gandhi With Memes, Jokes, GIFs

Outlook Web Bureau
Here's How Twitterati Take Jibe At Rahul Gandhi With Memes, Jokes, GIFs
Creative Commons: File Photo
Here's How Twitterati Take Jibe At Rahul Gandhi With Memes, Jokes, GIFs
outlookindia.com
2018-05-16T20:02:17+0530

While both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress-JD(S) alliance are claiming to form government in Karnataka,  Twitterati are busy making memes, GIFs and jokes attacking Rahul Gandhi for his party's yet another embarassing peformance -- this time in the Southern state. 

From comparing the Amit Shah-led party to Thanos to taking digs at the Congress president with lines from Bollywood songs like: 'kya hua tera wadaaa...", Twitteratti have it all. Other social media platforms like Whatsapp and Facebook are also overflowing with such memes.

Advertisement opens in new window

Let's have a look:

 

Advertisement opens in new window

However, the country still awaits the result of the election, one party seems to have emerged the clear winner according to Twitter users: 'resort owners'. To prevent defection or shore up support, parties often sequester their MLAs in resorts, effectively isolating them.

Taking a dig at the situation, this is what Former Jammu And Kashmir CM said:  

The many twists and turns in the Karnataka election results kept Twitterati on their toes. As the counting ended, the Bharatiya Janata Party had the maximum numbers of the votes in their court. This came after a pitched battle between the top leaders of the Congress and the BJP in the southern state. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Gandhi held highly publicised rallies during the campaign across the state.

The fact that the BJP looked set to win Karnataka despite Gandhi’s best efforts inspired many jokes about Modi and BJP President Amit Shah’s victory streak and the Congress president’s dismal election record.

Congress is now in power only in Punjab, Puducherry, and Parivar while Prime Minister Narendra Modi's party now rules 21 states.

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Delhi - New Delhi Twitter Social Media Social Networking Sites Internet Politics BJP Congress Karnataka Assembly Election 2018 BJP. Congress National Reportage

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : CS Assault Case: Police To Question Delhi CM On Friday
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters