Here's How Twitterati Take Jibe At Rahul Gandhi With Memes, Jokes, GIFs

While both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress-JD(S) alliance are claiming to form government in Karnataka, Twitterati are busy making memes, GIFs and jokes attacking Rahul Gandhi for his party's yet another embarassing peformance -- this time in the Southern state.

From comparing the Amit Shah-led party to Thanos to taking digs at the Congress president with lines from Bollywood songs like: 'kya hua tera wadaaa...", Twitteratti have it all. Other social media platforms like Whatsapp and Facebook are also overflowing with such memes.

Let's have a look:

However, the country still awaits the result of the election, one party seems to have emerged the clear winner according to Twitter users: 'resort owners'. To prevent defection or shore up support, parties often sequester their MLAs in resorts, effectively isolating them.

Taking a dig at the situation, this is what Former Jammu And Kashmir CM said:

Right now I wish I owned a resort around Bangalore somewhere. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) May 15, 2018

Some resort is going to have some massive buisness today #KarnatakaVerdict
Others also tweeted:

Looks the resort owner will be the winner. https://t.co/W4pcozzUTz — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) May 15, 2018

Yo BJP, in case the #KarnatakaVerdict doesn't go your way towards the end of today, please don't throw away those celebration Ladoos you must've procured.



Feed them to the hungry and give them some Acche Din plz. — Meghnad (@Memeghnad) May 15, 2018

The many twists and turns in the Karnataka election results kept Twitterati on their toes. As the counting ended, the Bharatiya Janata Party had the maximum numbers of the votes in their court. This came after a pitched battle between the top leaders of the Congress and the BJP in the southern state. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Gandhi held highly publicised rallies during the campaign across the state.

The fact that the BJP looked set to win Karnataka despite Gandhi’s best efforts inspired many jokes about Modi and BJP President Amit Shah’s victory streak and the Congress president’s dismal election record.

Congress is now in power only in Punjab, Puducherry, and Parivar while Prime Minister Narendra Modi's party now rules 21 states.