TV, My Grandmother And Us

It was the time when I was 8-9 years old and till then there was no TV in my house. On Sundays, many people of our village used to assemble at a dadaji's house to watch the Ramayana Mahabharata. There were no women watching Mowgli, only children were there. I never saw many of them after leaving that house and used to meet them only while watching TV. Now I might not even recognize them. There used to be many Sundays when if a child reached 5 minutes after the beginning of the episode, he either had to stand up and watch TV or he had to go back to his home. This happened to me many times.

In our household, my grandma used to decide what to buy and what not to. Even after speaking to me many times, grandmother was still not ready to buy TV. She thought TV would spoil the children of the house as we would stay glued to it. I used to insist on her a lot. In a bid to pruseue her, I promised that I would not watch TV for more than an hour every day and also promised her that without permission, I would not watch TV.

One day, I even told my grandmother to trade me for the TV. After a lot of insistence, TV came in the house. At first we all used to watch TV only on Sundays and some children from our village also ised to come to my house. Gradually we started watchingTV every night at 8 o'clock to listen to the news on Doordarshan. Then Dadi got tired of watching the upcoming serial in the night. Earlier, grandmother would only see 'Shanti', later 'Swabhiman' also got added.

The seniors of our house used to set their beds where the TV was kept to make sure that we never watched TV when they fell asleep at night. In such a situation, if we had to watch a serial after they fell asleep, then we brothers and sisters used to stand around the TV table so that they would not wake up from the TV light. We used to keep the volume of the TV very low and watch it with ear. Many times the sound of the TV did not reach us but we tried understanding the story by the gestures of the actors.