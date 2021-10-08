Advertisement
Saturday, Oct 09, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home

TV, My Grandmother And Us

On Sundays, many people of our village used to assemble at a dadaji's house to watch the Ramayana Mahabharata.

TV, My Grandmother And Us
| Pixabay

Trending

TV, My Grandmother And Us
outlookindia.com
2021-10-08T18:52:15+05:30
Nisha Bharti

Nisha Bharti

More stories from Nisha Bharti
View All

Published: 08 Oct 2021, Updated: 08 Oct 2021 6:52 pm

It was the time when I was 8-9 years old and till then there was no TV in my house. On Sundays, many people of our village used to assemble at a dadaji's house to watch the Ramayana Mahabharata. There were no women watching Mowgli, only children were there.  I never saw many of them after leaving that house and used to meet them only while watching TV. Now I might not even recognize them. There used to  be many Sundays when if a child reached 5 minutes after the beginning of the episode, he either had to stand up and watch TV or he had to go back to his home. This happened to me many times.

 In our household, my grandma used to  decide what to buy and what not to. Even after speaking to me many times, grandmother was still not ready to buy TV. She thought TV would spoil the children of the house as we would stay glued to it. I used to insist on her a lot. In a bid to pruseue her, I promised that  I would not watch TV for more than an hour every day and also promised her that without permission, I would not watch TV.

One day, I even told my grandmother to trade me for the TV. After a lot of insistence, TV came in the house. At first we all used to watch TV only on Sundays and some children from our village also ised to come to my house. Gradually we started watchingTV every night at 8 o'clock to listen to the news on Doordarshan. Then Dadi got tired of watching the upcoming serial in the night. Earlier, grandmother would only see 'Shanti', later 'Swabhiman' also got added.

The seniors of our house used to set their beds  where the TV was kept  to make sure that we  never watched TV when they fell asleep at night. In such a situation, if we had to watch a serial after they fell asleep, then we brothers and sisters used to  stand around the TV table  so that they would not wake up from the TV light. We used to keep the volume of the TV very low and watch it with ear. Many times the sound of the TV did not reach us but we tried  understanding the story by the gestures of the actors.

Tags

Nisha Bharti
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

India Celebrates Air Force Day 2021 With Parades And Acrobatic Displays

India Celebrates Air Force Day 2021 With Parades And Acrobatic Displays

Kolkata Knight Riders Hammer Rajasthan Royals, Sniff Berth In IPL Playoffs

Kolkata Knight Riders Hammer Rajasthan Royals, Sniff Berth In IPL Playoffs

How CSK Quickie Deepak Chahar Bowled A Maiden Over!

How CSK Quickie Deepak Chahar Bowled A Maiden Over!

Vaishali Shadangule's Festive-Winter Collection, 'Shakuntala'

Vaishali Shadangule's Festive-Winter Collection, 'Shakuntala'

Advertisement

More from

Read More from Outlook

K Subramanian’s Last Interview As CEA

K Subramanian’s Last Interview As CEA

Suchetana Ray / Chief Economic Advisor to the Government of India, KV Subramanian resigned from his position on Friday. He said, he would be returning to academia.

Mumbai Court Rejects Aryan Khan’s Bail Application

Mumbai Court Rejects Aryan Khan’s Bail Application

Outlook Web Desk / Mumbai Court rejects bail applications of Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha holding that the applications are not maintainable, in connection with the drugs case.

MI Lose IPL Playoff Fight To KKR, But Hammer SRH For Consolation Win

MI Lose IPL Playoff Fight To KKR, But Hammer SRH For Consolation Win

PTI / After amassing 235/9, MI needed to limit SRH to 65 or less to qualify for the playoffs ahead of KKR but expectedly that did not happen.

Lakhimpur Kheri: SC Says 'Not Satisfied' With Steps Taken By UP Govt

Lakhimpur Kheri: SC Says 'Not Satisfied' With Steps Taken By UP Govt

Outlook Web Desk / A three-judge bench headed by CJI NV Ramana also questioned the government over not arresting the accused against whom FIRs have been lodged.

Advertisement