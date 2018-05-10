Trying To Fulfill Ambedkar's Dream of A Powerful, Prosperous Nation: PM Modi In Karnataka

On the last day of campaign of Karnataka Assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said BJP is trying to fulfill Ambedkar's dream of a powerful and prosperous nation.

"We are trying to fulfill Ambedkar's dream of a powerful and prosperous nation," Modi said while addressing the SC, ST, BC and Slum Morcha workers of Karnataka BJP via Narendra Modi app on Thursday.

Hitting out at the ruling Congress in Karnataka, Modi said that the party failed to confer the Bharat Ratna on Ambedkar when it was in power.

"Congress never respected Baba Saheb Ambedkar. Until the Congress party was in power, Baba Saheb was not given Bharat Ratna.Congress wants the votes of OBC community but they did not allow OBC Commission to get Constitutional Status."

The Karnataka Assembly election 2018 is just one day away, and all the political parties contesting are on a mission mode to gain as much ground as possible. With campaigning scheduled to end 48 hours before voting on Saturday, star campaigners from both the BJP and the Congress are holding roadshows and rallies across the state.

Attacking the Congress party PM Modi said it did not allow the functioning of Parliament to avoid giving constitutional status to the OBC Commission.

Earlier, the prime minister had reached out to the party office-bearers and workers of the women and youth wings through the application.

