Trump's Insults Make Our Rocket's Visit To The Entire US Inevitable: North Korea

Hour after US bombers flew off the coast of North Korea, North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho said that it is inevitable that missiles from his country will hit the United States.

"Trump's insults make our rocket's visit to the entire US mainland inevitable all the more," the Independent quoted Yong Ho as saying.

Yong Ho, during a visit to New York for the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), asserted that the recent economic sanctioned imposed by the UN and the United States, will not prevent his country from developing a nuclear force that is capable of hitting the US mainland.

"Through such a prolonged and arduous struggle, now we are finally only a few steps away from the final gate of completion of the state nuclear force. It is only a forlorn hope to consider any chance that [North Korea] would be shaken an inch or change its stance due to the harsher sanctions by the hostile forces,' he said.

Earlier, US Air Force B-1B Lancer bombers flew off the coast of North Korea Saturday in show of force, the Pentagon said.

The bombers, escorted by fighter jets, flew in international airspace over waters east of North Korea, reported the New York Times.

The flight flew off Pyongyang, shortly before North Korea's foreign minister was to address at the United Nations.

"This is the farthest north of the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) any US fighter or bomber aircraft have flown off North Korea's coast in the 21st century, underscoring the seriousness with which we take the DPRK's reckless behavior," Pentagon spokesman Dana White said in a statement.

"This mission is a demonstration of U.S. resolve and a clear message that the President has many military options to defeat any threat," said Pentagon spokeswoman Dana White, calling North Korea's weapons program "a grave threat."

"We are prepared to use the full range of military capabilities to defend the U.S. homeland and our allies," she added.

This incident follows a week of rhetoric from Washington and Pyongyang.

Where U.S. President Donald Trump called North Korean leader Kim Jong-un a "madman" on Friday, a day after Kim termed him a "mentally deranged U.S. dotard."

Recently, North Korea conducted its sixth most powerful nuclear test on September 3, attracting UN sanctions and criticism from the international community.

Under Kim's leadership, Pyongyang carried out several intercontinental ballistic missile tests, including 20 missile tests in 2016.

