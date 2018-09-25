Trump Sends Lovely Message To Dear Friend PM Modi, Here Is What He Said

"I love India, give my regards to my friend Prime Minister Modi," United States President Donald Trump told Indian External Affairs Minister, Sushma Swaraj as both exchanged pleasantries during a high-level event on counter-narcotics at the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York on Monday.

The moment came when Trump was leaving the podium at the conclusion of the event and US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley warmly hugged Swaraj and introduced her to the president.

During the conversation, EAM Swaraj told Trump that she has brought greetings from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Responding to the same, Trump, as per the Indian diplomatic sources, said, "I love India, give my regards to my friend Prime Minister Modi."

Swaraj was attending an event titled 'Global Call to Action on the World Drug Problem' chaired by the US president as the 73rd Session of the UN General Assembly began in New York.

In June last year, Trump had hosted Prime Minister Modi at the White House during his visit to the US. Commenting on Prime Minister Modi's visit to US, the White House had said that it was the "first dinner for a foreign dignitary at the White House under President Trump's administration".

"When President Trump came to India in 2014... He was full of very warm remarks and observations about me, I still remember them," Prime Minister Modi had told media warmly at the White House in the US.

President Trump had also described Prime Minister Modi as a "true friend" and both the leaders had maintained a good bond. The last meetingbetween the two leaders took place at the ASEAN summit in the Philippines in November last year.