Triumph Motorcycles To Launch New Bike On August 24

Triumph Motorcycles is set to launch an 'all-new’ motorcycle on August 24. While sources confirm that it is not the Speed Triple (that is expected to come in September), we expect Triumph to cash in on their burgeoning entry-level modern-classic segment and expand it here. We reckon it will either be the Street Cup or the Street Scrambler, and here's why.

Triumph Street Cup:

The Street Cup is a café racer based on the Street Twin. It gets a sporty-looking two-tone paint finish. While the tank is similar to the Street Twin, the rest of the body panels follow the café racer style. The front headlamp gets a small body-painted flyscreen. The bullet-style seat gets a contrast silver stitching while the removable rear seat cowl gets body-coloured paint. The 'Ace' style low handlebars get bar-end mirrors and the footpegs are similar to the Thruxton R. The bike also gets an upswept exhaust to complete the look.

The engine is a 900cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin borrowed from the Street Twin and makes the same 55PS and 80Nm of torque. However, for a more sharper, focussed handling, the rake and trail have been reduced to 24.3 degrees and 98.7mm. It weighs 200kg (dry), up by 2 kilos on the Street Twin.

While Triumph does have the 1200cc Thruxton R in India, it sells for 11.27 lakhs (ex-showroom, India). With Ducati launching its Scrambler Cafe Racer at Rs 9.32 lakh here, Triumph might do well getting an entry level cafe racer which directly rivals the Scrambler Cafe Racer. We would expect the Street Cup to be priced around Rs 8 lakh (ex-India).

Triumph Street Scrambler:

Now, while Triumph sells scrambler kits for the Bonneville, it does not have a dedicated Scrambler model in India. Triumph already has a classic, café racer, bobber and a street naked bike, and with a Scrambler, they would essentially have the entire modern classic range in India.

While the Street Scrambler is based on the Street Twin, it gets off-road bits like rubber fuel tank grip pads, a split seat with a detachable pillion seat pad, high-rise handlebars, side-mounted high-set exhaust pipes and underbody bash plate. The motor is the same 900cc parallel twin unit as the Street Twin. It employs the same suspension components as the Street Twin but gets an increased rake and trail of 24.3 degrees and 98.7mm respectively for better stability. We would expect the Street Cup to be priced around Rs 7.75 lakh (ex-India).

