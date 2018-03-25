Tripura: 2,500 New Cancer Patients Every Year, 40 Per Cent Of Total Are Women, Says Health Minister

Tripura Health Minister Sudip Roy Burman on Sunday urged Tripura women to change their lifestyle in order to prevent cancer. He told the people that around 2,500 new cancer patients are diagnosed every year in Tripura and 40 per cent of the total cancer affected patients in the state are women now.



"It is a matter of concern for us that the women of the state are increasingly being affected by cancer either by chewing tobacco or due to smoking. I think change of lifestyle can help them to remain free from cancer," Burman said.



Tripura tops in the North East in tobacco consumption in all its forms, the minister said quoting a report. Burman said the government has planned to modernise the Regional Cancer Hospital here and also set up another cancer hospital at Ambassa in Dhalai district.



"This is our vision. Governor Tathagata Roy also mentioned this in his speech in the Assembly," he said. Burman said the government has decided to organise more health awareness campaigns for cancer in the state. Stressing on awareness campaigns for cancer treatment, Dr Gautam Majumder, the Superintendent of Regional Cancer Hospital here, said over 70 per cent cancer patients report at an advance stage due to lack of awareness.



He said 1,458 cancer patients died in 2016 in the state while 3,786 patients died of cancer between 2014-2016. Among all cancer patients in the state, 40 per cent suffer from head and neck cancer mostly caused by chewable tobacco, he said.



On Thursday last, he flagged off a motorbike rally - 'Beat Cancer: Run and Ride 2018' - aimed at generating awareness among people.



PTI