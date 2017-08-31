Triple Talaq Petitioner Ishrat Jahan Alleges Her Husband Kidnapped Her Children

The petitioner in the triple talaq case, Ishrat Jahan, has alleged that her husband has kidnapped her children in Kolkata, reported NDTV.

Two days after the Supreme Court judgment that banned triple talaq, 31-year-old Ishrat Jahan had asked Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for protection She had alleged that she had faced condemnation and attacks, especially from her husband's family.

Advertisement opens in new window

She had complained that her in-laws and neighbours were calling her a "gandi aurat" (bad woman) for challenging Islamic laws and talking about it, the report says.

Two senior leaders of the ruling TMC - Lok Sabha member Idris Ali and minister Siddiqullah Chowdhury - had had allegedly publicly abused Jahan after the verdict.

Divorced over phone by her husband from Dubai in April 2014, Jahan was one of the five women who challenged instant triple talaq in Supreme Court.

The apex court by a 3-2 decision struck down the centuries-old practice as unconstitutional and void in law

The verdict was seen as an assertion of the rights of Muslim women but certain sections of the Muslim community had opposed the SC ruling. The Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind, one of India’s largest Muslim groups, had described the SC decision as violating the “Shariah” and a matter of “grave concern” for the Muslim community.

In an interview to Outlook after the SC decision, Noorjehan Safia Niaz, founder of Bharatiya Muslim Mahila Andolan (BMMA), another petitioner in the case, had said that a study by the organization had shown more than 70% of divorces of those surveyed were unilateral – either through SMS or whatsapp or a phone call.