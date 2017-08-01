The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
01 August 2017 Last Updated at 3:25 pm National

Transgenders Should Wear Pant And Shirt, Not Sari, Says Social Justice Minister Ramdas Athawale

Outlook Web Bureau
Transgenders Should Wear Pant And Shirt, Not Sari, Says Social Justice Minister Ramdas Athawale
File-Representative Image
Transgenders Should Wear Pant And Shirt, Not Sari, Says Social Justice Minister Ramdas Athawale
outlookindia.com
2017-08-01T15:30:28+0530

Union minister of state for social justice and empowerment Ramdas Athawale has said that members of the transgender community should wear pant and shirt and not wear a sari.

"They are not men, they are not women, but they are human... why should they wear a sari when they are not women?" the minister told reporters, as quoted by The Times of India. "They can wear pant and shirt. They should be wearing men's dress," he added.

Advertisement opens in new window

The minister’s comment has invited much ire from the transgender community. According to ANI, Vidya Rajput of the Third Gender Welfare Board, Chhattisgarh, said that nobody can question the rights of the transgender community. She said, "I don't understand that how can a person in his position question my rights. The constitution gives me the choice to wear or not wear a saree. It is my personal choice."

However, Athawale has batted for the passing of the Transgender Bill in the next session of Parliament. He said that the Centre is taking several steps for upliftment of the nearly six lakh members of the transgender community in India. The minister also said that a proposal to set up special schools for transgenders could be considered on the lines of schools set up for other disadvantaged communities.

1 2 3 4 5 5 /5 - (8 Votes)
READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Ramdas Athawale Gays-Bisexuals-Lesbians and Transgendered(GLBT) National Reportage
Next Story : As JD(U) Joins Hands With BJP, Nitish’s Poll Strategist Prashant Kishor Exits Bihar
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau

Post a Comment

You are not logged in, please Log in or Register
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters