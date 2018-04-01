Transforming India: Top Innovators To Gather At Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Top innovators and thought leaders will gather for a brainstorming session at the prestigious Massachusetts Institute of Technology next week for holding discussions on transforming the economic, social and technological landscape of India.

Weaved around the theme 'Pioneering Innovation', the MIT-India conference would be held on April 8.

The MIT students have invited more than a dozen leaders from India for a day-long interactive session on issues like future of inclusive growth, transportation, digitisation in emerging economies and future of artificial intelligence (AI).

"It will spotlight India's biggest innovators and thought leaders and explore how they're transforming the economic, social, and technological landscape of India," the student organisers of the event said today.

As per the list of speakers released by the MIT-India Conference, Prithviraj Chauhan, the former chief minister of Maharashtra, would address on 'future of public policy innovations' while HCL CEO Roshni Nadar Malhotra would deliver a keynote address on 'future of corporations and human capital'.

Anant Agarwal, CEO of edX, would interact with students on future of education, Accenture India chairman Rekha M Menon will speak about future of AI and and top philanthropist Gururaj 'Desh' Deshpande on future of inclusive growth.

While Ashish Chauhan, CEO of BSE (formerly Bombay Stock Exchange) is scheduled to interact with MIT students on the future of the Indian economy, Hamsa Balakrishnan, Associate Professor, MIT Department of Aeronautics and Astronautics on future of transportation, and Ananth Narayanan, CEO of Myntra & Jabong, on the future of fashion and e-commerce.

Kirthiga Reddy, Managing Global Client Partner Emerging Markets Lead, Global Partnerships, Facebook would be delivering a keynote address on future of digitisation in emerging economies, Vani Kola, founder and Managing Director of Kalaari Capital, on future of venture capital and entrepreneurship in the digital economy and Anjali Sastry, senior lecturer, MIT Sloan School of Management, on future of healthcare.

Since 2011, several visionaries from various fields, including government, energy, finance, social impact, technology, and the film and media industry have come together at the MIT-India Conference.



